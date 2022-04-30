Nolte: Biden’s Dominatrix of Disinformation Is Freaking Me Out

So we’ve received ourselves a Ministry of Truth, and America’s new Dominatrix of Disinformation is a lunatic named Nina Jankowicz.

The level I’m about to make is necessary. This means I would like you to focus. So…

For only a second, let’s overlook in regards to the terrifying notion of the federal authorities, particularly a authorities run by extremist Democrats and a corrupt Deep State, making a “Disinformation Governance Board.”

For only a second, let’s overlook that the exact same folks behind the “Disinformation Governance Board” are the exact same folks behind the Russia Collusion Hoax, the Global Warming Hoax, the fairy story about how males can magically remodel into ladies, and that chemically castrating nine-year-olds is an effective factor.

Let’s take away from our minds how these similar folks dealt with a really actual and really damning laptop computer owned by Hunter Biden.

Let’s erase from our reminiscence being instructed inflation is transitory—no, inflation’s not actual!–no, inflation’s a great factor!—no, it’s Putiiiinnnn!

Let’s comply with overlook being instructed the president of Russia controls America’s fuel costs, that we’re successful the warfare in Afghanistan, that the border is safe, the Lab Leak Theory is racist, and viruses don’t unfold at Black Lives Matter riots.

Let’s delete all that for a second as a result of I need to give attention to one factor… One query…

What is it about Democrats desirous to have intercourse with little children?

What is occurring?

Did Putin put one thing within the water that gave Democrats a sudden and uncontrollable want to rape youngsters? Because that’s what it’s. It’s rape. Kids can’t consent. So it’s rape.

Did Democrats all the time need to rape little children however are solely now pushing to normalize the concept to allow them to rape all the children they need, together with children within the classroom?

Listen, I get that this Nina Jankowicz chick is a freak who finds herself absolutely adorable and runs round with a face that screams first spouse. I believe everyone knows that few individuals are extra obnoxious than the marginally talented sure they’re on the verge of discovery and worldwide fame. So sure of being found are these brittle neurotics that they’re all the time on … all the time, all the time, all the time on.

And that’s why I name her a dominatrix… Every time she performs, she spreads ache.

Whatever… On shut contact, we’re all a bit eccentric…

This is what I don’t get.

This proper here.

America’s Dominatrix of Disinformation fantasizes about having intercourse with a child.

If you will have some form of fetish about ghost intercourse or no matter, it’s a free nation. Be a weirdo. Knock your self out.

But here, proper here, now we have the Dominatrix of Disinformation brazenly fantasizing about having intercourse with a toddler, with Harry Potter.

Who does that?

WHO DOES THAT?

Who sits round and fantasizes about raping a bit boy to the purpose the place they provide you with a track?

Who is so sure of their social bubble that they’d submit a track about raping a toddler on-line?

Now, I do know what the grooming enablers within the company media and Democrat celebration will say… They’ll say, Harry Potter’s not an actual boy. He’s a fictional character. So what’s the large deal?

What’s the large deal?

Oh, so it could be completely okay for me to sit down round fantasizing about Cindy Brady? Even to the purpose the place I provide you with a track…

Here’s the story of a beautiful girl

Who was mentioning three very beautiful ladies.

All of them had hair of gold, like their mom,

The youngest one… [You fill in the blank. I’m not touching this. You see, I’m not a sick freak who wants to have sex with children. In fact, I’m so not a sick freak; I don’t even want to joke about it to make a point. Why? Because we’re talking about a child!!!!!!!!]

Look at simply how damaged the left is — Democrats, the company media, Hollywood, Big Tech, Big Business… that is how broken and harmful they’ve change into. To broaden a base of energy leaking the working class of all races and creeds, these sicker than sick fetishists wish to carry baby groomers, baby rapists, and baby pornographers into their caucus.

And they’re not even making an attempt to cover it.

