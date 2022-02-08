Nolte: Majority Don’t Believe Jeff Zucker’s Exit Will Help CNN

Rasmussen Reports did some polling on CNN — the far-left propaganda outlet that intentionally spreads misinformation, conspiracy theories, and violence — and located about what you’d count on for a dumpster fireplace that’s misplaced 80 p.c of its viewers and all of its credibility.

When requested in the event that they agreed or disagreed with the CNN slogan “the most trusted name in news,” solely ten p.c of these polled “strongly agreed,” whereas 23 p.c agreed “somewhat.” However, a whopping 42 p.c “strongly disagreed” and one other 16 p.c “somewhat disagreed.”

That’s a complete of 58 p.c who say CNN is not essentially the most trusted identify in information, in comparison with the 33 p.c of morons who say it’s.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has admitted to groping a girl whereas working at ABC News. https://t.co/fVikmPyn33 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 24, 2021

Nearly half of these polled (48 p.c) mentioned they by no means watch CNN. Another 23 p.c mentioned they solely watch often. A mere eight p.c mentioned they watch CNN on daily basis.

The pollster additionally requested if final week’s resignation of disgraced CNN chief Jeff Zucker was a very good or dangerous factor for CNN. Most folks merely didn’t care. “It will not make much of a difference” mentioned 58 p.c. Only 18 p.c mentioned it was a “good” factor, whereas 10 p.c mentioned “bad.”

Here’s my favourite query of the bunch…

“Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The media are ‘truly the enemy off the people’?”

The reply…?

Far-left CNN collapsed to a three-year low within the scores in the course of the week of November 25. https://t.co/zYGJdWA9FP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 6, 2019

A whopping 58 p.c “strongly” (29 p.c) and “somewhat” (29 p.c) agree that the media are “truly” the enemy of the folks.

Only 37 p.c “strongly” (22 p.c) or “somewhat” (15 p.c) disagreed.

In different phrases, on the query on whether or not or not the media are “truly the enemy of the people,” the media are underwater by 21 factors!

Well, let’s give credit score the place credit score is due. The media labored very arduous, put in numerous extra time, to earn our animus, to be seen (appropriately) as our enemy, so the media deserve credit score each a kind of 58 factors.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.