Nolte: Media Try to Blame FDA for Biden’s Baby Formula Shortage

His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s child system scarcity is such an unmitigated catastrophe, the mendacity company media are unable to dismiss it, unable guilty Republicans for it, and may solely attempt to blame the FDA, and accomplish that with probably the most determined spin you’ll ever read:

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf laid out a collection of setbacks in congressional testimony that slowed his company’s response, together with a COVID-19 outbreak on the plant and a whistleblower criticism that didn’t attain FDA management as a result of it was apparently misplaced within the mail. […] FDA workers started honing in on Abbott’s plant final fall whereas monitoring a number of bacterial infections in infants who had consumed system from the power. The 4 instances occurred between September and January, inflicting hospitalizations and two deaths. […] Califf additionally struggled to elucidate delays in following up on a whistleblower criticism alleging quite a few security violations at Abbott’s plant, together with staff falsifying data and failing to check system earlier than cargo.

Nice strive, ABC News!

The media need you to imagine the next is the issue: the newborn system shortage, which is placing infants throughout America within the hospital with malnutrition, was brought on by the FDA’s delay in shutting down Abbott’s Michigan plant.

In this text, which is deceptively titled, “FDA chief struggles to explain slow response on baby formula,” we’re informed there was “a months-long delay in inspecting the plant at the center of a nationwide baby formula shortage” is the problem.

Well, sorry. That’s not the difficulty.

It is perhaps an difficulty.

But it’s not the difficulty.

A months-long delay inspecting at a child system plant the place there is perhaps contamination definitely is an difficulty. But I repeat, it’s not the difficulty.

The difficulty is the scarcity of child system, and whether or not the Abbott Michigan plant was inspected in and closed in September of final 12 months of February of this 12 months, has nothing to do with the scarcity.

Allow me to put out the difficulty…

The difficulty is that the Biden administration had recognized for months — and whether or not these months started in September 2021 or February 2022 — {that a} major producer of child system was being shut down. And though the Biden administration knew this shutdown was coming, the Biden administration did nothing to make sure there was a plan B that may hold our nation stocked with child system.

That is THE difficulty.

That is THE solely difficulty.

And everyone knows why the Biden administration did not plan for what was clearly going to end in a scarcity… as a result of feeding infants is just not a precedence with an administration obsessive about pronouns and gun-grabbing and destroying Donald Trump and protecting for an enfeebled president who has no concept what day it’s.

Making positive Americans are secure and have sufficient meals, vitality, and water is precedence primary for the federal government, and the idiots within the Biden White House are failing on virtually each depend. Our border is broad open, we don’t have sufficient gasoline, and our infants are being hospitalized for malnutrition.

But what’s a number of lifeless infants when pronouns are at stake?

