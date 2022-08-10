Nominations open for Older Persons’ Month Awards Loop Cayman Islands

According to a authorities press launch, yearly, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) designates people within the Cayman Islands neighborhood as “Ambassadors” for its Older Persons Month, which is noticed in October.

For 2022, DCFS invitations nominations for 2 ambassadors, to have a good time these individuals’ achievements, management and/or advocacy in supporting older individuals and contributions to the neighborhood.

DCFS has created a fillable PDF nomination form (see https://tinyurl.com/2za67epc ), which, as soon as accomplished, ought to be despatched by e mail to [email protected]

The deadline for submissions is Friday, September 2, 2022.

Below is the factors for the awards.

Criteria

This award is yearly given to a person of excellent character, age 65 years and older, for making a considerable impression at a neighborhood, district or nationwide stage within the Cayman Islands.This award acknowledges a person’s management within the promotion of and participation in charitable causes and organizations in assist of older individuals.Recognition will probably be given to people who advocate to reinforce the lives of different older individuals.This award acknowledges the contributions of individuals, of their older years, who additionally contribute to their neighborhood by serving all generations.The nominee ought to have participated in a broad scope of actions over the course of greater than three years. This will not be an award for a single occasion irrespective of how nicely it was executed.Recognition will probably be given for management and efficiency for work above and past his/her paid career.This award is not going to be given posthumously.