‘None of our business’: Dragons name Burgess, Cleary on Penrith bench

“Issues only become as big as you let them [become],” Mbye informed the Herald. “For us, it’s none of our business. We don’t know what has happened with George, we can’t even comment on it.

Nathan Cleary has been named on Penrith’s extended bench.

“All we can control is what we can do, and that’s prepare for Cronulla and to get that right. You need to have the right group, right management and coaching staff and leadership at the club, and we’ve got that.

“There have been a few off-field issues at the club in the past, it’s a shame, but the club have managed it really well. It’s also a new group this year and a lot of guys who weren’t exposed to last year.”

Burgess offered himself to Mascot Police Station on Monday afternoon together with his lawyer, and was charged at 4.40pm over an incident with a girl identified to him that was alleged to have occurred on March 8. He was granted conditional bail and seem in Downing Centre Local Court on April 13.