‘None of our business’: Dragons name Burgess, Cleary on Penrith bench
“Issues only become as big as you let them [become],” Mbye informed the Herald. “For us, it’s none of our business. We don’t know what has happened with George, we can’t even comment on it.
“All we can control is what we can do, and that’s prepare for Cronulla and to get that right. You need to have the right group, right management and coaching staff and leadership at the club, and we’ve got that.
“There have been a few off-field issues at the club in the past, it’s a shame, but the club have managed it really well. It’s also a new group this year and a lot of guys who weren’t exposed to last year.”
Burgess offered himself to Mascot Police Station on Monday afternoon together with his lawyer, and was charged at 4.40pm over an incident with a girl identified to him that was alleged to have occurred on March 8. He was granted conditional bail and seem in Downing Centre Local Court on April 13.
The Englishman informed the membership he would deny the allegations.
Burgess solely returned to the NRL for the primary time in 910 days final Thursday after under-going hip resurfacing surgery.
Mbye mentioned the gamers had no thought the information was about to drop initially of the week, including that Burgess, 29, had been nothing however spectacular together with his work ethic over the summer time.
“George has been unbelievable – he’s come in with a really good attitude and hasn’t missed a beat,” Mbye mentioned.
“He’s come back from an injury that threatened to end his career to play his 150th game last week, which is an achievement in itself.”
Cleary named for Penrith street journey
Meanwhile, Nathan Cleary has been named within the prolonged squad for Penrith’s street journey to Bathurst to play in opposition to Newcastle.
Cleary has been named on an prolonged bench for the Panthers, regardless of coach Ivan Cleary saying after final Friday’s 20-16 win over the Dragons his son wouldn’t return this week.
Cleary continues to get well from low season shoulder surgical procedure, and his inclusion within the reserves will hold the undefeated Knights guessing.
The Panthers have listed Jarome Luai and Sean O’Sullivan within the halves, with Taylan May named on the wing for the injured Brian To’o.