Nora Fatehi shares viral video of cute Russian girl grooving to Dance Meri Rani

Some viral songs merely find yourself taking social media by a storm, reminiscent of Dance Meri Rani. This well-liked music that lots of people make Instagram Reels movies on, was carried out by Guru Randhawa and featured Nora Fatehi. The hook step to this music received so viral that many individuals hopped on to this development, identical to this proficient little woman from Russia.

Nora Fatehi has taken to her Instagram web page to share the video of this little woman who’s seen skilfully shaking a leg to Dance Meri Rani. Not solely does she ace the hook steps to this trending dance routine, however she additionally perfects the expressions within the cutest method ever. The original video was shared a day in the past on the woman’s Instagram web page.

The video is sort of a delight to observe because the woman, Esenya, dances to the viral Dance Meri Rani music. “What a cutie pie, she’s so good!” Nora Fatehi captioned the dance video as she posted it onto her Instagram web page. The caption was full with a coronary heart, fireplace and heart-eyed emojis.

Watch the viral dance video right here:

The video was shared on Instagram round 23 hours in the past. It has up to now garnered greater than 3.8 lakh likes and gone massively viral. It has additionally obtained varied feedback from individuals who assist this little woman’s expertise.

“That Meri Rani part is so cute,” commented an Instagram person, adopted by some coronary heart emojis. “Very good, bachha,” complimented one other. “Nice,” posted a 3rd. Several others took to the feedback part to put up clapping or fireplace emojis.

What are your ideas on this viral dance video?