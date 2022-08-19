Nord Stream: Gazprom to suspend gas deliveries to Europe for 3 days

Russian vitality large Gazprom introduced on Friday that its gasoline deliveries to Europe by way of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will probably be interrupted for 3 days, resulting from “maintenance” causes.

“On August 31, 2022, the only Trent 60 gas compression unit will be shut down for three days until September 2, for maintenance involving Siemens technicians,” Gazprom mentioned in a press release.

As a end result, “the transport of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline will be suspended for three days,” it continued, saying that tools upkeep was “necessary every 1,000 hours of operation.”

At the tip of this era, and within the absence of technical malfunctions, gasoline deliveries will resume with a circulation charge of 33 million cubic metres of gasoline per day, the assertion additional defined.

The announcement comes as Moscow was just lately accused of “energy blackmail” by the West, and the transfer dangers reviving fears of vitality shortages throughout Europe.

Russia has repeatedly minimize gasoline provides to Europe, which is closely depending on Russian vitality, after Western international locations imposed sanctions on Moscow over its Ukraine offensive.

Some 40 per cent of the EU’s gasoline imports had been from Russia till final yr.

In latest weeks, Russia has justified these cuts by the failure to return a Siemens turbine repaired in Canada, which Moscow claims is important for the correct functioning of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

European international locations accuse Moscow of delaying the return of this turbine so as to have the ability to declare a discount in its deliveries and thus put stress on them.

A ten-day upkeep shutdown in July had beforehand raised considerations amongst European international locations, which have been making an attempt for months to diversify their provides.