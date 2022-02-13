Nord Stream II pipeline could be targeted in Russian sanctions

Nord Stream II, a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Germany, might develop into a goal of US sanctions ought to Russia proceed with an invasion of Ukraine, specialists stated.

“Nord Stream could definitely be targeted, and they could expand export controls and expanded enforcement of existing sanctions. That can all be on the table,” Matt Zweig, a senior fellow on the Foundation for Defense of Democracy advised The Post. “There are any number of potential sanction targets available based on the authority the administration has.”

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, advised the Sunday Times of London that hitting the pipeline “cannot be excluded” from a sanctions bundle.

Critics say the sanctions ought to have been imposed months ago.

“Why are we not sanctioning it right now,” demanded former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell. “If what Biden is saying is true, that Russians are on march toward war, isn’t that reason enough to put sanctions on?”

The Nord Stream II gasoline pipeline close to Lubmin, Germany. Getty Images

President Joe Biden has threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin with “swift and severe costs” if Ukraine is attacked. dpa/image alliance through Getty Images

A painted map reveals how the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would transport gasoline by Europe. AP

US lawmakers have promised the “mother of all sanctions” in opposition to the nation if President Putin goes forward with an invasion. Chief among the many new potential targets are additionally a dozen main Russian banks and a large web of Putin cronies throughout the globe.

Last week, Great Britain debated sanctions that would hit anybody deemed to be “involved in the support of the [Russian] government” — together with oligarchs dwelling in London.

That would “amount to the toughest sanctions regime against Russia that we have had,” stated James Cleverly, Britain’s Minister of State for Europe.

The Nord Stream II Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany. Stefan Sauer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

The Biden administration has been criticized for not imposing sanctions on Russia earlier. AP

The Russian pipe-laying vessel “Fortuna” within the port of Wismar, Germany. AP

President Biden has thought-about excluding Russian banks from SWIFT, the worldwide funds system — however as a result of Russian entities owe about $60 billion to European banks, that transfer would ache the European Union as a lot as it will injury Russia.

Western powers may additionally select to invoke a nuclear choice of putting sanctions on Russia’s oil and gasoline corporations, one of many nation’s most vital industries.