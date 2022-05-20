Nordic NATO bids — Commission half-time report — Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly

We unpack Sweden and Finland’s historic bids to hitch NATO, present a POLITICO half-time report on the European Commission’s efficiency to this point, and listen to from Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly on relations with the EU and extra.

POLITICO’s Andrew Gray is joined by Correspondent Charlie Duxbury in Stockholm, Senior NATO Reporter Lili Bayer and Chief Europe Correspondent Matthew Karnitschnig, who calls in from Warsaw. The group breaks down the strategic considering behind Finland and Sweden’s huge shifts on NATO, the implications for the alliance, doable reactions from Russia and Turkey’s powerful speak on the membership purposes.

Lili brings us perception from Finland’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Pekka Haavisto.

We additionally take you inside a POLITICO newsroom-wide effort to evaluate how the European Commission has carried out on the mid-point in its five-year time period. Who’s been a star participant? Who’s been relegated to the bench? Senior Policy Reporter Joshua Posaner has a number of the solutions and you’ll learn the total report here.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly is our particular visitor. On a go to to Brussels this week, she spoke with POLITICO’s David M. Herszenhorn about Canada’s efforts to assist alleviate international meals and power issues attributable to Russia’s conflict in Ukraine and relations with the European Union. Joly additionally sheds mild on the challenges she and others face in balancing political accountability and private life.