Normal golf act Tiger Woods surprisingly ‘never, ever’ did

Tiger Woods could also be the perfect golfer of all time however his longtime caddie has revealed a reality about him that may shock many golf followers.

Tiger Woods could be the richest golfer ever to play the sport however he didn’t care one bit about how a lot prize cash he received at tournaments.

That shocking reality has been unearthed by his former caddie Steve Williams, who was on the bag for 13 of Woods’ 15 main victories.

Speaking on the Chasing Majors podcast with golf author Evin Priest, Williams revealed what Woods did, or didn’t do, on the conclusion of a match, set him other than each different golfer on the tour.

“One of the things I admire most about Tiger — I admired a lot of things about him — but one thing I absolutely admired about Tiger is that at the completion of a tournament you’d go into the scorer’s hut and you sign your scorecard and you hand it in,” Williams stated.

“They always have a sheet with the prize money allocation for everybody so you can look up on the screen to see how you finished and look down and see how much you won.

“Tiger never, ever once took a look at that. He played to win trophies and create records, not for prize money.”

Williams described Woods as an ultra-competitive beast who was hellbent on breaking American legend Jack Nicklaus’ longstanding document of 18 main wins. He is at the moment three in need of that mark.

“He’s the only player I’ve ever caddied for, the only player I’ve ever seen who never, ever looked at that sheet,” the New Zealander stated.

“OK, you could argue he didn’t need to look at that sheet, but every player looks at that sheet, and he never did.”

Williams was additionally impressed that Woods by no means inquired concerning the prize pool when he was invited to play at a match abroad.

“Another thing that I admire about him (was) when he was getting approached to go and play in an event overseas,” he stated.

“All they players always ask, ‘What’s the purse at that event?’. Tiger never asked what the purse was.

“Whenever he got offers to play at event overseas, the prize money had no bearing on his decision to play or not play in an event that he was invited to overseas.”

As of 2021, Woods has made round $165 million (AUD) in prize cash on PGA tour, making him the very best incomes participant within the historical past of the sport.

However, it’s unclear if or when the 46-year-old will make a return to aggressive golf following final 12 months’s serious car crash that badly injured considered one of his legs.

Woods has appeared at an exhibition event with his son Charlie however has stated he won’t ever be a full-time skilled golfer once more.

He does maintain faint hopes of returning to the skilled tour however can’t commit to a playing return.