Norman opened our eyes to Saudi plans. Now all sports need to make a stand

I do know it. You comprehend it. Greg Norman’s help of the blood-soaked Saudi regime – as he continues to push their new golf match – is a shame.

Jack Nicklaus all however mentioned it. When approached by the Saudis himself to entrance their match and do the position Norman is doing now, Nicklaus didn’t fairly run screaming from the room and burn the garments he was carrying on the time, however he actually rejected it strongly.

Is placing petrol in your automobile the ethical equal of Greg Norman taking tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars} to be in enterprise with the Saudis? Hardly. Credit:Getty

And but, as one who has penned the Norman-disgrace angle a number of instances on this area, I can report that whereas 90 per cent of the mob are in full help, there stay two fundamental thrusts that come again in his tough defence. Let’s have a look at it.

Yeah, he is likely to be, however whaddabout YOU? How dare you criticise Norman when through the years you will have put a lot Saudi Arabian petrol in your automobile, and use Twitter, which the Saudis personal a good chunk of. You hypocrite!