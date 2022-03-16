Norman Super Golf League starts in England

The first occasion of Greg Norman’s profitable and controversial Saudi-backed Super Golf League can be staged in England in June within the week earlier than the US Open.

The league has introduced its eight-tournament schedule, referred to as the LIV Golf Invitational, which can boast a complete prize fund of $US250million ($A345 million) and also will stage occasions within the US, Bangkok and Jeddah.

Australian {golfing} nice Norman, the league’s commissioner, says he has despatched invites to over 250 gamers, and has insisted they may be capable of proceed to fulfil their current commitments.

Norman stated on Wednesday: “Our events are truly additive to the world of golf. We have done our best to create a schedule that allows players to play elsewhere, while still participating in our events.

“I imagine gamers will more and more make progress in reaching their proper to play the place they need. We will assist in any manner potential and can present golfers with alternatives to realize their full potential.”

The PGA Tour has threatened to ban players who sign up for the new Saudi league from its events, while a number of other leading names have distanced themselves from the prospect.

They include Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, while Rory McIlroy has already declared the league “lifeless within the water”.

The inaugural event will be staged at the Criterion Club in St Albans, England, beginning on June 9, in the week immediately prior to the start of the US Open at Brookline.

Four occasions will then happen within the US – Portland and New Jersey in July, and Boston and Chicago in September – earlier than Thai capital Bangkok and Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, stage the final two occasions within the following month.