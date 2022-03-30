North Korea accused of ‘largest ICBM’ fakery to recover from failed test

Seoul: South Korea’s army has mentioned North Korea’s largest missile take a look at but used an older, smaller intercontinental ballistic missile, and never the huge new Hwasong-17 ICBM, partially to attempt to head off detrimental home response to a failed launch.

South Korean and US officers have concluded that the March 24 launch seems to have been a Hwasong-15 ICBM, a defence ministry official mentioned, talking on situation of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

People watch a TV exhibiting a file picture of North Korea’s missile launch throughout a information program. Credit:AP

Washington has not but publicly weighed in, with Pentagon spokesman John Kirby telling reporters on Tuesday that the take a look at was nonetheless being analysed.

North Korea first test-fired the Hwasong-15 in November 2017, earlier than imposing a moratorium on ICBM testing that ended with final week’s launch.