North Korea claims Covid outbreak improving, may rethink curbs

State-run media within the secretive East Asian nation reported Sunday that chief Kim Jong Un and different prime officers had assessed the pandemic state of affairs as “improved” and mentioned adjusting containment measures.

North Korea reported greater than 89,500 new “fever cases” and 106,390 recoveries between Friday and Saturday night nationwide, based on the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It didn’t say whether or not there had been further deaths.

As of Saturday night, North Korea’s complete variety of instances since late April had reached 3,448,880, of which greater than 3,262,700 had recovered and not less than 186,110 had been receiving medical therapy, KCNA reported.