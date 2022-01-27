North Korea conducts what could be its 6th missile test this month, South Korea says

Pyongyang is barred by worldwide legislation from growing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

After the rail automotive check, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson admonished the United States for its posture in opposition to Pyongyang’s weapons improvement. “If the US adopts such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it,” the spokesman mentioned, referring to the nation by its official identify, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In a current assertion carried by KCNA, a spokesperson defended North Korea’s proper to bolster its arms, saying its “recent development of new-type weapon was just part of its efforts for modernizing its national defense capability.”