North Korea confirms latest weapons tests as Kim visits ‘important’ munitions factory

North Korea performed checks of an upgraded long-range cruise missile and a warhead of a tactical guided missile this week, as chief Kim Jong Un visited a munitions manufacturing unit producing a “major weapon system,” state media KCNA mentioned on Friday.

An replace to a long-range cruise missile system was examined on Tuesday, and one other take a look at was held to substantiate the facility of a traditional warhead for a surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Thursday, KCNA mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a separate dispatch, Kim lauded the manufacturing unit for reaching progress in “producing major weapons” and holding a “very important position and duty” in modernising the nation’s armed forces and realising its nationwide defence growth technique.

The stories got here a day after South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) mentioned it detected the obvious launch of two short-range ballistic missiles, drawing condemnation from the United States for what can be the sixth spherical of missile checks this month.

The JCS additionally mentioned North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the ocean off its east coast on Tuesday.

North Korea mentioned this month it might bolster its defences in opposition to the US and contemplate resuming “all temporally-suspended activities”, an obvious reference to a self-imposed moratorium on checks of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

Read extra:

North Korea fires two missiles as US condemns flurry of tests

North Korea conducts 2022’s fifth missile test, directly defying UN and US demands

North Korea hints at restarting nuclear, ICBM tests, defying repeated US warnings