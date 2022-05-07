North Korea fires ballistic missile into Sea of Japan

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff mentioned the missile was fired at 2:07 p.m. native time from the Sinpo space of North Korea’s east coast.

The Japanese coast guard confirmed the projectile had fallen into the Sea of Japan, often known as the East Sea, at 2:25 p.m. native time.

South Korean and US intelligence officers are analyzing the launch, and the South Korean navy is sustaining a state of readiness, the Joint Chiefs mentioned.

Saturday’s launch comes just days after one other ballistic missile take a look at by North Korea on Wednesday.