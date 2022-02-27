North Korea fires ‘possible ballistic missile,’ Japan says

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff additionally reported a North Korean launch of an as but unknown projectile or projectiles.

The doable missile was fired to the east from North Korea, South Korean officers mentioned.

Sunday’s launch comes lower than two weeks forward of the South Korea presidential election on March 9, and follows Pyongyang’s last test on January 29, when it fired what’s believed to be its longest vary ballistic missile since 2017.

North Korea has ramped up its missile testing in 2022, saying plans to bolster its defenses towards the United States and consider “restarting all temporally suspended activities,” in accordance with state media.