North Korea fires three ballistic missiles days after South Korea, US summit

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, Seoul’s army mentioned, days after South Korea and US leaders agreed to scale up joint army drills and deployment of American weapons.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff mentioned the three ballistic missile launches occurred within the area of lower than an hour from the Sunan space of the North’s capital Pyongyang.

President Joe Biden and his new South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol agreed on Saturday to carry larger army drills and deploy extra US strategic property if mandatory to discourage North Korea’s intensifying weapons exams.

But additionally they provided to ship COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea because the remoted nation battles its first confirmed outbreak.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

North Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, South Korea says

North Korea fires three ballistic missiles toward sea

North Korea completes preparation for nuclear weapon test: Seoul lawmaker