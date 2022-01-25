North Korea fires two cruise missiles, South Korea says
The launch is being analyzed by the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States.
It comes as North Korea has ramped up its missile assessments this month, saying it is going to bolster its defenses in opposition to the US and consider “restarting all temporally suspended activities,” in keeping with state media KCNA.
If confirmed as a check, the missiles fired Tuesday would mark the fifth such motion this yr by the Kim Jong Un regime.
Pyongyang is barred by worldwide legislation from creating ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.
After the rail automobile check, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman admonished the US for its posture in opposition to Pyongyang’s weapons improvement. “If the US adopts such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it,” the spokesman mentioned, referring to the nation by its official identify, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
In a latest assertion carried by KCNA, a spokesman defended North Korea’s proper to bolster its arms, saying its “recent development of new-type weapon was just part of its efforts for modernizing its national defense capability.”