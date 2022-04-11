North Korea FM denounces UN suspension of Russia from Human Rights Council

North Korea’s minister of overseas affairs on Monday denounced final week’s suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, calling it an “unreasonable act” led by the United States and the West to keep up political hegemony.

The US-led push to droop Russia from the UN physique over stories of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human right” garnered 93 votes in favor, whereas 24 nations voted no and 58 nations abstained, prompting Moscow to announce it was quitting the physique.

“What the US is after … is to isolate the independent countries, and forces challenging them at the international arena, so as to maintain its illegal and inhumane US-led hegemonic order,” the minister mentioned, in keeping with an announcement carried by state information company KCNA.

The assertion didn’t title the minister.

Noting that North Korea had opposed the adoption of the “double-standard” decision, the minister mentioned worldwide organizations shouldn’t be “abused” as a method for the United States to place political strain on nations.

North Korea has test-fired a spread of more and more highly effective missiles this yr, whereas officers in Seoul and Washington additionally worry it could be making ready to renew testing nuclear weapons for the primary time since 2017 amid stalled negotiations.

