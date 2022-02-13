North Korea Is In A Phase Of “Provocation”: US Condemns Missile Tests

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned North Korea’s missile exams.

Honolulu:

The high diplomats of Japan, South Korea and the United States declared their unity towards North Korea on Saturday after a collection of ballistic missile launches by Pyongyang.

After a day of conferences in Honolulu, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa condemned the collection of seven launches as “destabilizing” in a joint assertion.

Pyongyang wants “to cease its unlawful activities and instead engage in dialogue,” they mentioned.

“The DPRK is in a phase of provocation,” Blinken advised a press convention alongside his fellow international ministers, utilizing the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“We continue to work to find ways to hold the DPRK accountable,” he mentioned, citing the latest sanctions slapped on eight folks and entities tied to the North Korean authorities.

The three diplomats reiterated their dedication to the denuclearization of the complete Korean Peninsula, and readiness to renew talks with Pyongyang, which has not responded to overtures from the administration of US President Joe Biden up to now 12 months.

“The Secretary and Foreign Ministers emphasized they held no hostile intent towards the DPRK and underscored continued openness to meeting the DPRK without preconditions,” they mentioned within the assertion.

