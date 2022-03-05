North Korea launches 9th missile test of the year

It was initially unclear what number of projectiles had been fired, however the Joint Chiefs of Staff mentioned in a press release the projectile is presumed to be a single ballistic missile, launched from the Sunan space close to the capital Pyongyang.

“The South Korean military is maintaining a readiness posture by monitoring related movements in preparation for additional launches,” the assertion mentioned.

South Korea’s National Security Council will maintain an emergency assembly Saturday morning, South Korea’s Presidential Office mentioned in a press release.

Japan’s Coast Guard alerted its vessels, saying “possible ballistic missile(s) has been launched from North Korea.”