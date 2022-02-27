World
North Korea launches a ballistic missile, South Korea says – Times of India
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: North Korea on Sunday launched a ballistic missile towards the ocean off its east coast in its eighth missile check of the yr, the South Korean navy mentioned.
The missile was launched at 7.52am from Sunan, close to Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, the South Korean navy mentioned. No additional particulars have been instantly launched.
North Korea carried out seven missile exams in January, greater than in all of 2021. Until now, it had shunned weapons exams this month, presumably out of deference to China, its solely main ally, which was internet hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics.
With the Games over, analysts had mentioned that the North would possibly return to testing missiles once more, not solely to advance its weapons expertise but additionally to realize diplomatic leverage with the United States, in hopes of finally securing a discount of worldwide sanctions over its nuclear weapons program. The newest launch comes because the Biden administration is concentrated on the crisis in Ukraine.
North Korea carried out its final missile check January 30, when it launched a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile off its east coast into the ocean. It was the nation’s boldest missile check since November 2017, when it examined an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The missile was launched at 7.52am from Sunan, close to Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, the South Korean navy mentioned. No additional particulars have been instantly launched.
North Korea carried out seven missile exams in January, greater than in all of 2021. Until now, it had shunned weapons exams this month, presumably out of deference to China, its solely main ally, which was internet hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics.
With the Games over, analysts had mentioned that the North would possibly return to testing missiles once more, not solely to advance its weapons expertise but additionally to realize diplomatic leverage with the United States, in hopes of finally securing a discount of worldwide sanctions over its nuclear weapons program. The newest launch comes because the Biden administration is concentrated on the crisis in Ukraine.
North Korea carried out its final missile check January 30, when it launched a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile off its east coast into the ocean. It was the nation’s boldest missile check since November 2017, when it examined an intercontinental ballistic missile.