North Korea launches ballistic missile off east coast, South Korea and Japan say

The Japanese Prime Minister’s Office additionally confirmed the launch in a tweet, saying that North Korea launched a “possible ballistic missile” on Sunday. It stated it’s going to inform the general public as quickly as extra info is on the market.

The missile marks the seventeenth launch by North Korea this 12 months. The final, on May 25 , got here simply as US President Joe Biden had concluded his journey to Asia and was returning again to the United States.

This is a creating story. More to return.