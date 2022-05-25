North Korea launches ballistic missile, South Korea and Japan say

The missile take a look at comes on the heels of US President Joe Biden’s first presidential trip to Asia

Last week, a US official warned that North Korea seemed to be making ready for an intercontinental ballistic missile take a look at throughout Biden’s journey, after satellite tv for pc imagery revealed exercise at a launch web site close to the capital, Pyongyang.

Wednesday’s take a look at is North Korea’s sixteenth of the yr, together with what the US believes was a failed intercontinental ballistic missile take a look at on May 4 that exploded shortly after launch.

US navy and intelligence businesses assess Pyongyang may additionally be making ready for its first underground nuclear take a look at in almost 5 years.