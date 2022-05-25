North Korea launches ballistic missile, South Korea and Japan say
Wednesday’s take a look at is North Korea’s sixteenth of the yr, together with what the US believes was a failed intercontinental ballistic missile take a look at on May 4 that exploded shortly after launch.
US navy and intelligence businesses assess Pyongyang may additionally be making ready for its first underground nuclear take a look at in almost 5 years.
The workplace of Japan’s Prime Minister additionally introduced {that a} doable ballistic missile had been launched from North Korea on Wednesday, with the Japanese Coast Guard issuing a warning to vessels at 6:03 a.m. native time (5:03 p.m. ET Tuesday.)
“The Ministry of Defense has reported that a possible ballistic missile has been launched from North Korea,” it stated, including: “We advise vessels to keep an eye out for further information, and if you see any falling objects, do not approach them and report all relevant information to Japan’s Coast Guard.”
This is a creating story.