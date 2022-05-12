World
north korea: North Korea fires missile toward sea: South Korea – Times of India
SEOUL: South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified missile towards the ocean.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says in an announcement the North Korean missile flew towards its jap waters on Thursday. It gave no additional particulars.
North Korea has test-launched a spate of missiles this 12 months in an obvious try and put strain on its rivals amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.
The reported launch additionally got here hours after North Korea introduced it had detected its first case of the coronavirus for the reason that pandemic started.
