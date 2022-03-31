North Korea not telling the whole truth about latest ICBM test, South Korean official says | CNN



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

North Korea’s launch last week of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), reported to be its most formidable but, could have been a much less superior weapon than beforehand believed, in keeping with a South Korean navy official.

The official, who spoke beneath the situation of anonymity, mentioned South Korean and US evaluation of the March 24 launch of what North Korea claimed was a brand new Hwasong-17 ICBM, was in precise reality the older and barely smaller Hwasong-15 – an ICBM final examined by Pyongyang in 2017.

Several missile specialists have since reached an analogous conclusion, however they warning the importance of final week’s profitable ICBM launch – North Korea’s first in additional than 4 years – shouldn’t be discounted, declaring the check nonetheless demonstrated a weapon with the theoretical skill to hit all the continental United States.

The ICBM fired by North Korea final Thursday flew to an altitude of 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) and to a distance of 1,080 kilometers (671 miles) with a flight time of 71 minutes earlier than splashing down in waters off Japan’s western coast final Thursday, in keeping with Japan’s Defense Ministry.

Japan’s Vice Defense Minister Makoto Oniki informed reporters shortly afterward that the missile’s altitude would recommend it’s a “new type of ICBM.”

Japanese officers have been sticking to that evaluation this week, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno saying on Monday that Tokyo judged the missile to be a brand new kind based mostly on flight altitude and different info.

But the South Korean official and missile specialists mentioned additional shut evaluation of photos in North Korean state media of final week’s launch gave two potential clues referring to Pyongyang’s alleged subterfuge.

The South Korean official mentioned assessments by Seoul and Washington confirmed the ICBM launched final week solely had two engine nozzles, like Hwasong-15, whereas Hwasong-17 has 4.

And video launched final Friday by state-run Korean Central Television (KCTV) purporting to indicate Kim Jong Un guiding the launch reveal the North Korean chief’s shadow showing westward, that means it was filmed within the morning, however the launch came about within the afternoon, the official mentioned.

Also, it was cloudy within the launch space final Thursday, however the climate within the KCTV video seems to be sunny, the official mentioned.

Several missile specialists have additionally begun to solid doubt on North Korea’s declare to have launched a Hwasong-17.

Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program on the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, mentioned the KCTV video seems to have been made throughout a failed launch on March 16, by which a North Korean missile exploded quickly after liftoff round an altitude of 20 kilometers (12.5 miles).

“North Korea released a video after the March 24 test. We measured the shadows in it, however, and it is clear from the altitude and angle of the sun that the video is from the test on the morning of March 16,” Lewis mentioned.

“The video is of the (previous) test that failed. That strongly suggests the other test was something different that they don’t want us to see.”

Ankit Panda, a nuclear coverage knowledgeable on the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, mentioned Pyongyang could have altered the Hwasong-15 – first examined almost 5 years in the past – to make it seem like a extra highly effective missile.

“They claimed that it’s the Hwasong-17, which is the new, very large ICBM they inaugurated at a parade in October 2020, but it looks like what they actually did was they put a very light or perhaps no payload on a Hwasong-15, which is the ICBM they first tested in November 2017. And they used that to stage a demonstration,” Panda mentioned.

Panda mentioned Pyongyang’s apparently inflated declare was aimed toward a home viewers relatively than internationally.

“The only thing going well in North Korea right now is the missile program, so perhaps Kim Jong Un plans to use this demonstration to indicate to his own people that they are suffering, the food shortages, the economic difficulties, the lockdown over Covid, that all of this has been worth it, because their national defense capabilities are still advancing,” he mentioned.

On Tuesday, South Korean lawmaker Ha Tae-keung informed reporters that, in keeping with a navy briefing, particles rained down over the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, following the failed March 16 check.

Ha’s workplace confirmed the lawmaker’s remarks to CNN on Thursday, including North Korea could have been prompted to announce the March 24 Hwasong-15 launch as a Hwasong-17 to mood destructive opinions in Pyongyang, the place residents witnessed the March 16 failure. North Korea has not acknowledged studies of a failed March 16 check.

Lewis, the nuclear weapons knowledgeable, mentioned no matter which missile was fired final Thursday, the check confirmed a robust offensive functionality that US protection officers should be cautious of.

“The missile fired on March 24 would have had a range of about 12,000 kilometers (7,500 miles), which is certainly within the capability of a Hwasong-15, which can deliver a nuclear weapon anywhere in the United States,” Lewis mentioned.

And Matsuno, the Japanese official, mentioned Monday that North Korea’s missile program stays a critical risk to the safety of Japan, the area and the world.