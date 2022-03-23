North Korea Nuclear Timeline Fast Facts | CNN





Here is a take a look at North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and the historical past of its weapons program.

North Korea indicators the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calls for that inspectors be given entry to 2 nuclear waste storage websites. In response, North Korea threatens to give up the NPT however finally opts to proceed collaborating within the treaty.

North Korea and the United States signal an settlement. North Korea pledges to freeze and finally dismantle its previous, graphite-moderated nuclear reactors in trade for worldwide help to construct two new light-water nuclear reactors.

January 29 – US President George W. Bush labels North Korea, Iran and Iraq an “axis of evil” in his State of the Union deal with. “By seeking weapons of mass destruction, these regimes pose a grave and growing danger,” he says.

October – The Bush Administration reveals that North Korea has admitted working a secret nuclear weapons program in violation of the 1994 settlement.

January 10 – North Korea withdraws from the NPT.

February – The United States confirms North Korea has reactivated a five-megawatt nuclear reactor at its Yongbyon facility, able to producing plutonium for weapons.

April – Declares it has nuclear weapons.

North Korea tentatively agrees to surrender its total nuclear program, together with weapons. In trade, the United States, China, Japan, Russia and South Korea say they are going to present vitality help to North Korea, in addition to promote financial cooperation.

July – After North Korea check fires lengthy vary missiles, the UN Security Council passes a decision demanding that North Korea droop this system.

October – North Korea claims to have efficiently examined its first nuclear weapon. The test prompts the UN Security Council to impose a broad array of sanctions.

February 13 – North Korea agrees to shut its principal nuclear reactor in trade for an help package deal price $400 million.

September 30 – At six-party talks in Beijing, North Korea indicators an settlement stating it is going to start disabling its nuclear weapons services.

December 31 – North Korea misses the deadline to disable its weapons services.

June 27 – North Korea destroys a water cooling tower at the Yongbyon nuclear facility.

December – Six-party talks are held in Beijing. The talks break down over North Korea’s refusal to permit worldwide inspectors unfettered entry to suspected nuclear websites.

May 25 – North Korea announces it has conducted its second nuclear test.

June 12 – The UN Security Council condemns the nuclear check and imposes new sanctions.

November 20 – A Stanford University professor publishes a report that North Korea has a new nuclear enrichment facility.

October 24-25 – US officers meet with a North Korean delegation in Geneva, Switzerland, in an effort to restart the six-party nuclear arms talks that broke down in 2008.

February 29 – The State Department announces that North Korea has agreed to a moratorium on long-range missile launches and nuclear activity at the nation’s major nuclear facility in exchange for food aid.

January 24 – North Korea’s National Defense Commission says it will continue nuclear testing and long-range rocket launches in defiance of the United States. The checks and launches will feed into an “upcoming all-out action” focusing on the United States, “the sworn enemy of the Korean people,” the fee says.

February 12 – Conducts third nuclear test. This is the primary nuclear check carried out below Kim Jong Un. Three weeks later, the United Nations orders further sanctions in protest.

March 30-31 – North Korea warns that it is prepping another nuclear test. The following day, the hostility escalates when the country fires hundreds of shells across the sea border with South Korea. In response, South Korea fires about 300 shells into North Korean waters and sends fighter jets to the border.

May 6 – In an exclusive interview with CNN, the deputy director of a North Korean assume tank says the nation has the missile functionality to strike mainland United States and would achieve this if the United States “forced their hand.”

May 20 – North Korea says that it has the ability to miniaturize nuclear weapons, a key step towards constructing nuclear missiles. A US National Security Council spokesman responds that the United States doesn’t assume the North Koreans have that functionality.

December 12 – North Korea state media says the country has added the hydrogen bomb to its arsenal.

January 6-7 – North Korea says it has successfully conducted a hydrogen bomb test. A day after the alleged check, White House spokesman Josh Earnest says that the United States has not verified that the test was successful.

March 9 – North Korea announces that it has miniature nuclear warheads that can fit on ballistic missiles.

September 9 – North Korea claims to have detonated a nuclear warhead. According to South Korea’s Meteorological Administration, the blast is estimated to have the explosive energy of 10 kilotons.

January 1 – In a televised address, Kim claims that North Korea could soon test an intercontinental ballistic missile.

January 8 – During an interview on “Meet the Press,” Defense Secretary Ash Carter says that the navy will shoot down any North Korean missile fired on the United States or any of its allies.

January 12 – A US defense official tells CNN that the military has deployed sea-based radar equipment to track long-range missile launches by North Korea.

July 4 – North Korea claims it has performed its first profitable check of an intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, that may “reach anywhere in the world.”

July 25 – North Korea threatens a nuclear strike on “the heart of the US” if it makes an attempt to take away Kim as Supreme Leader, in response to Pyongyang’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

August 7 – North Korea accuses the United States of “trying to drive the situation of the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war” after the UN Security Council unanimously adopts new sanctions in response to Pyongyang’s long-range ballistic missile checks final month.

August 9 – North Korea’s military is “examining the operational plan” to strike areas around the US territory of Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic missiles, state-run information company KCNA says. The North Korea feedback are printed in the future after President Donald Trump warns Pyongyang that if it continues to threaten the United States, it might face “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

September 3 – North Korea carries out its sixth test of a nuclear weapon, causing a 6.3 magnitude seismic event, as measured by the United States Geological Survey. Pyongyang claims the machine is a hydrogen bomb that could possibly be mounted on an intercontinental missile. A nuclear weapon monitoring group describes the weapon as as much as eight occasions stronger than the bomb dropped in Hiroshima in 1945. In response to the check, Trump tweets that North Korea continues to be “very hostile and dangerous to the United States.” He goes on the criticize South Korea, claiming that the nation is participating in “talk of appeasement” with its neighbor to the north. He additionally says that North Korea is “an embarrassment to China,” claiming Beijing is having little success reining within the Kim regime.

November 1 – A US official tells CNN that North Korea is working on an advanced version of its intercontinental ballistic missile that could potentially reach the United States.

November 28 – A South Korean minister says that North Korea may develop the capability to launch a nuclear weapon on a long-range ballistic missile at some point in 2018.

January 2 – Trump ridicules Kim in a tweet. The president says that he has a bigger and extra purposeful nuclear button than the North Korean chief in a submit on Twitter, responding to Kim’s declare that he has a nuclear button on his desk.

January 10 – The White House releases a statement indicating that the Trump administration may be willing to hold talks with North Korea.

March 6 – South Korea’s national security chief Chung Eui-yong says that North Korea has agreed to refrain from nuclear and missile testing while engaging in peace talks. North Korea has additionally expressed an openness to speak to the United States about abandoning its nuclear program, in response to Chung.

March 8 – Chung, standing outside the White House, announces that Trump has accepted an invitation to meet Kim.

June 12 – The ultimate end result of a landmark summit, and nearly five hours of talks between Trump and Kim in Singapore, culminates with declarations of a new friendship however solely imprecise pledges of nuclear disarmament.

December 5 – New satellite images obtained exclusively by CNN reveal North Korea has significantly expanded a key long-range missile base, providing a reminder that Kim remains to be pursuing his promise to mass produce and deploy the present kinds of nuclear warheads in his arsenal.

January 18 – Trump meets with Kim Yong Chol, North Korea’s lead negotiator on nuclear talks, and so they talk about denuclearization and the second summit scheduled for February.

February 27-28 – A second spherical of US-North Korean nuclear diplomacy talks ends abruptly with no joint settlement after Kim insists all US sanctions be lifted on his nation. Trump states that Kim offered to take some steps toward dismantling his nuclear arsenal, but not enough to warrant ending sanctions imposed on the country.

March 8 – Analysts say that satellite images indicate possible activity at a launch facility, suggesting that the nation could also be making ready to shoot a missile or a rocket.

March 15 – North Korea’s foreign minister tells reporters that the country has no intention to “yield to the US demands.” In the wake of the remark, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insists that negotiations will proceed.

May 4 – South Korea’s Defense Ministry states that North Korea test-fired 240 mm and 300 mm multiple rocket launchers, including a new model of a tactical guide weapon on May 3. According to the protection ministry’s evaluation, the launchers’ vary is about 70 to 240 kilometers (43 to 149 miles). The check is known to be the primary missile launch from North Korea since late 2017 – and the primary since Trump started assembly with Kim.

October 2 – North Korea says it test fired a new type of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), a day after Pyongyang and Washington agreed to resume nuclear talks. The launch marks a departure from the checks of shorter vary missiles North Korea has carried out in current months.

December 3 – In a press release, Ri Thae Song, a primary vice minister on the North Korean Foreign Ministry engaged on US affairs, warns the United States to prepare for a “Christmas gift,” which some interpret as the resumption of long-distance missile testing. December 25 passes without a “gift” from the North Korean regime, however US officers stay watchful.

March 9 – According to US and South Korean officers, North Korea fires at least three unidentified projectiles, the second such transfer by the regime in two weeks. North Korean state media says navy workouts started on February 28, the one-year anniversary of Kim’s summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, with Trump which ended and not using a deal. The navy drills continued March 2, when Pyongyang fired two unidentified short-range projectiles from an space close to the coastal metropolis of Wonsan, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Sondok.

October 10 – North Korea unveils what analysts believe to be one of the world’s largest ballistic missiles at a navy parade celebrating the seventy fifth anniversary of the Workers’ Party broadcast on state-run tv.

March 24 – North Korea launches two ballistic missiles – the second such launch in less than a week. According to a statement from South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff, two short-range missiles were fired from the Hamju area of South Hamgyong province toward the sea, off North Korea’s east coast, at 7:06 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. local time. The projectiles flew about 450 kilometers (280 miles), reaching an altitude of 60 kilometers (37 miles), and are believed to have been ballistic missiles launched from the bottom, the assertion stated. The precise kind of the missiles are nonetheless unclear, a senior US official tells CNN, citing an intelligence briefing.

August 27 – In an annual report on Pyongyang’s nuclear program, the IAEA says North Korea appears to have restarted operations at a power plant capable of producing plutonium for nuclear weapons. The IAEA says that clues, such because the discharge of cooling water, noticed in early July, indicated the plant is lively. No such proof had been noticed since December 2018.

September 13 – North Korea claims it successfully test-fired new long-range cruise missiles on September 11 and 12, in response to the nation’s state-run KCNA. According to KCNA, the missiles traveled for 7,580 seconds alongside oval and figure-eight flight orbits within the air above the territorial land and waters of North Korea and hit targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away. The US and neighboring South Korea are trying into the launch claims, officers in each nations inform CNN.

September 28 – North Korea claims to have successfully tested a new hypersonic missile known as Hwasong-8, in response to a KCNA report. Experts say the missile has the potential to be one of many world’s quickest and most correct weapons, and could possibly be fitted with a nuclear warhead.

October 14 – An academic study finds that North Korea can get all the uranium it needs for nuclear weapons by way of its present Pyongsan mill, and, based mostly on satellite tv for pc imagery, might be able to enhance manufacturing above its present fee.

October 18 – North Korea claims to have successfully test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state information company KCNA reviews.

January 5 – North Korea claims it successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile, in response to state media. The missile was separated after launch, maneuvered 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) from the preliminary launch, and hit the goal set at 700 kilometers (435 miles) with out an error, KCNA reported. American and South Korean analysts were doubtful of the claims.

January 11 – A suspected ballistic missile is launched by North Korea and stated to be extra superior than the missile Pyongyang examined within the prior week, reaching a velocity of greater than 10 occasions the velocity of sound, in response to a press release by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded some planes on the West Coast out of a priority that the missile was able to placing the United States, earlier than it turned clear that the weapon was not a risk.

January 12 – The United States announces sanctions on eight North Korean and Russian people and entities for supporting North Korea’s ballistic missile applications.

January 20 – North Korea says it is going to reconsider its moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, in response to state media.

January 30 – North Korea fires what is presumed to be its longest range ballistic missile since 2017, an escalation of its weapons program and a potential signal of bigger checks to return, in response to South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in. Both the South Korean and Japanese governments report the launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM), with officers in Tokyo saying the missile reached a peak of two,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) with a variety of 800 kilometers (497 miles), earlier than falling into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

March 10 – The Pentagon claims that North Korea tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile system in two current launches, which American officers say is a “serious escalation” by Pyongyang. According to the Pentagon, they weren’t meant to show ICBM vary or functionality, however had been “likely to evaluate this new system before conducting a test at full range in the future, potentially disguised as a space launch.”