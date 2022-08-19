North Korea rejects South’s aid offer, calls President Yoon ‘really simple’





Kim Yo Jong, a prime official and the sister of North Korean chief Kim Jong Un, criticized Yoon’s provide to enhance North Korea’s economic system and the livelihood of its individuals as “pipedream-like remarks.”

Yoon first proposed what he known as an “audacious plan” to swap financial cooperation for an finish to North Korea’s nuclear program throughout his inauguration speech in May. He has since continued to lift the concept, reiterating the provide this week.

In a speech Monday, he stated his authorities would implement a large-scale meals program, present assist for energy technology, improve agriculture, and different measures to modernize North Korea’s ports, commerce routes, hospitals and economic system in trade for denuclearization.

But within the KCNA report, Kim Yo Jong rejected the proposal and leveled private assaults on the South Korean President.

“To think that the plan to barter ‘economic cooperation’ for our honor, nukes, is the great dream, hope and plan of Yoon, we came to realize that he is really simple and still childish,” stated Kim Yo Jong, in keeping with KCNA. “We make it clear that we will not sit face to face with him.” South Korea’s Unification Ministry responded on Friday, expressing “strong regret” over Kim Yo Jong’s “disrespectful comments.” It stated North Korea had “distorted our ideas and mentioned its intention to continue nuclear development instead of responding to the audacious initiative,” including that such an perspective wouldn’t solely threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula however worsen North Korea’s personal financial state of affairs. In the KCNA report, Kim Yo Jong additionally stated South Korea had pinpointed the flawed location for missiles that North Korea launched on Wednesday, and questioned why the South and the United States had not launched their evaluation of the weapons. The remoted hermit kingdom launched two cruise missiles from the coastal city of Onchon into waters off its west coast on Wednesday, in keeping with the South Korean army. But Kim Yo Jong claimed the check had been carried out from the Kumsong Bridge in Anju metropolis, positioned in South Pyongan Province, simply north of the capital Pyongyang. She didn’t give additional particulars of the check. Wednesday’s check marks North Korea’s 18th missile launch this yr, in keeping with CNN’s depend. By comparability, the hermit kingdom carried out solely 4 exams in 2020, and eight in 2021. Tensions between the 2 Koreas have been constructing this yr, with US army and intelligence businesses warning that North Korea seems to be making ready for a nuclear check — which might be its first in 5 years.





