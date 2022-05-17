North Korea reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths as military mobilized for supplies

North Korea reported six new deaths amid a COVID-19 wave, because the nation’s navy was mobilized to distribute medical provides, state media KCNA stated on Tuesday.

The state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 269,510 extra individuals with fever signs, bringing the whole to 1,483,060, whereas the demise toll grew to 56 as of Monday night, KCNA stated. It didn’t say how many individuals have examined constructive for COVID-19.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“A powerful force” of the military’s medical corps was dispatched to enhance the provision of medicines within the capital Pyongyang, the centre of the nation’s first acknowledged epidemic, a day after chief Kim Jong Un ordered its rapid deployment.

KCNA stated the workforce’s mission was aimed toward “defusing the public health crisis prevailing over the capital city of Pyongyang,” calling it important to the continued anti-epidemic marketing campaign.

Read extra:

North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘stabilize’ drug supply amid COVID-19 outbreak

Six dead in North Korea after COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea offers vaccines

N.Korea declares ‘gravest national emergency’ amid COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown