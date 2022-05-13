North Korea reports first COVID-19 death as outbreak spreads: KCNA

At least one individual confirmed to have COVID-19 has died in North Korea, state media mentioned on Friday, providing the primary such statistics a day after the nation confirmed its first outbreak because the pandemic started.

Some 187,800 individuals are presently being handled in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin has unfold within the nation since late April, the official KCNA information company reported.

Around 350,000 folks have proven indicators of that fever, 162,200 of them handled thus far, although KCNA didn’t specify what number of had examined constructive for COVID-19.

At least six individuals who confirmed fever signs died, with a type of case confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant of the virus, KCNA mentioned.

North Korean chief Kim Jong Un visited the anti-virus command centre on Tuesday a day after declaring “gravest state emergency” and ordering a nationwide lockdown.

