North Korea says it will strike South with nuclear weapons if attacked

North Korea opposes battle, but when South Korea chooses navy confrontation or makes a preemptive strike, then the North’s nuclear forces must assault, the highly effective sister of chief Kim Jong Un stated on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong, a senior official within the authorities and ruling celebration, stated it was a “very big mistake” for South Korea’s minister of defence to make current remarks discussing assaults on the North, state information company KCNA reported.

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook stated on Friday that his nation’s navy has quite a lot of missiles with considerably improved firing vary, accuracy and energy, with “the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

North Korea has test-fired a variety of more and more highly effective missiles this 12 months, and officers in Seoul and Washington worry it could be making ready to renew testing nuclear weapons for the primary time since 2017 amid stalled negotiations.

Kim and one other North Korean official issued earlier statements on Sunday condemning these remarks, and warned that Pyongyang would destroy main targets in Seoul if the South takes any “dangerous military action” similar to a preemptive strike.

In her second assertion, on Tuesday, Kim stated Pyongyang opposes battle, which would go away the peninsula in ruins, and doesn’t view South Korea as its principal enemy.

“In other words, it means that unless the south Korean army takes any military action against our state, it will not be regarded as a target of our attack,” she stated.

“But if south Korea, for any reason – whether or not it is blinded by misjudgment – opts for such military action as ‘preemptive strike’ touted by (Suh Wook), the situation will change,” Kim added. “In that case, south Korea itself will become a target.”

If the South Korean navy violates even an inch (2.5 cm) of North Korea territory, it is going to face an “unimaginably terrible disaster” and the North’s nuclear fight power must inevitably perform its obligation, she stated.

“This is not just a threat. This is a detailed explanation of our reaction to possible reckless military action by south Korea,” Kim stated, noting that the South can keep away from this destiny by dropping any “fantastic daydream” of launching a preemptive assault on a nuclear-armed state.

Read extra:

US to offer new UN resolution over North Korea missile tests

South Korea president-elect’s team visits US with eye on early President Biden summit

North Korea fires multiple rocket launcher amid military tensions, South Korea says