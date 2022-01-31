North Korea says tested Hwasong-12 missile on Sunday

North Korea mentioned on Monday it had examined a Hwasong-12 “mid-range ballistic missile” on Sunday, in keeping with state information company KCNA, the primary time a missile of that dimension has been launched since 2017.

The launch was first reported by South Korean and Japanese authorities on Sunday. Analysts and officers mentioned the check appeared to contain an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which North Korea has not examined since 2017 when it suspended testing its largest missiles and its nuclear weapons.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The inspection firing test was conducted for the purpose of selectively inspecting the ground-to-ground mid-range long-range ballistic missile Hwasong-12 and verifying the overall accuracy of this weapon system,” KCNA mentioned.

KCNA mentioned the missile launch was carried out in a approach to make sure the protection of neighbouring nations, and that the check warhead was fitted with a digital camera that took photographs whereas it was in house.

Read extra:

North Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea confirms latest weapons tests as Kim visits ‘important’ munitions factory

North Korea conducts 2022’s fifth missile test, directly defying UN and US demands