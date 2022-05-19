North Korea sends cargo planes to China as country fights pandemic

The planes traveled to Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, in China’s northeast Liaoning province, the official mentioned.

Since May 12, North Korea has reported almost two million “fever” instances, with state media calling it a “major national emergency” and authorities scrambling to reply.

All cities have been positioned beneath lockdown, and North Korean chief Kim Jong Un has mobilized the military to assist safe the availability of medication within the capital Pyongyang.

After the primary instances have been introduced, China mentioned it was prepared to supply full assist as North Korea’s “comrades, neighbors and friends.” The two nations have “a fine tradition of mutual assistance,” mentioned a spokesperson from China’s Foreign Ministry.

Throughout the pandemic, China has despatched hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses all over the world, in addition to striking agreements final yr with the worldwide vaccine sharing program COVAX to supply greater than half a billion photographs.

North Korea has not but established a Covid-19 vaccination program, leaving its inhabitants weak, in keeping with the World Health Organization. The nation’s dilapidated well being care system additionally lacks the medication and provides needed for combating a Covid-19 outbreak.

The state of affairs has sparked alarm amongst worldwide our bodies, with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights warning on Tuesday that the outbreak — and the restrictions in place — might have “a devastating impact on the human rights situation in the country.”

Human Rights Watch has additionally expressed concern, urging the UN and governments all over the world to “make every possible effort to persuade North Korea to allow outside humanitarian assistance.”

The South Korean authorities says it has provided help to North Korea, together with drugs, vaccines and different medical provides, however has not but acquired a response.