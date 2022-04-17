North Korea sharpens nuclear prowess with test of new weapons system: KCNA

North Korea has test-fired a brand new weapons system that it claims will enhance the nation’s nuclear weapons capabilities, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported early Sunday native time.

The take a look at launch was noticed underneath the supervision of North Korean chief Kim Jong Un and commanded by the protection ministry, based on KCNA.

“The new-type tactical guided weapon system…is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK,” the information outlet stated. DPRK stands for North Korea’s official identify, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The test-firing proved successful,” it added.

KCNA didn’t say when the most recent launch occurred, however state media sometimes stories on such actions a day later, Reuters famous.

The launch comes simply weeks after the North fresumed testing of its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) for the primary time since 2017. Last month, the U.S. and South Korea alleged that the nation had just lately carried out two ICBM launches in an effort to gauge whether or not the missiles might launch far enough to strike anywhere in the U.S.

The Pentagon rapidly condemned the launches, which had been carried out on February 16 and March 4, calling them a “serious escalation by the DPRK.”

​​”The United States strongly condemns these launches, which are a brazen violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, needlessly raise tensions and risk destabilizing the security situation in the region,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated in an announcement.

Around the identical time, satellite tv for pc imagery appeared to point out new building on the nation’s Punggye-ri nuclear facility for the primary time since Kim Jong Un promised to close the site in 2018. U.S. and South Korean officers warned that the nation might quickly resume nuclear weapons testing, however stated the pictures confirmed “very early signs of activity,” based on BBC.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command responded to these stories by ordering intensified surveillance for exercise within the Yellow Sea, in addition to “enhanced readiness” for U.S. ballistic missile protection forces within the area, Newsweek previously noted.

South Korea additionally responded to the North’s ICBM assessments by saying it could be able to launch preemptive strikes whether it is decided that North Korea is planning its personal assaults. Those remarks prompted Kim Jon Un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, to lash out against South Korea, warning that the nation might face a “serious threat” if it continues to make “reckless” remarks.

On Sunday, KCNA reported that Kim Jong Un ordered the nation to proceed strengthening its weapons effectivity and nuclear choices following its newest launch.

“Clarifying the future plan of the Party Central Committee for increasing the defense capabilities, he gave important instructions on further strengthening the defense capacity and nuclear combat forces of the country,” the state-run outlet wrote.

Newsweek contacted the Pentagon for extra remark.