North Korea Tests New ICBM, Escalating Hostilities

SEOUL — North Korea on Thursday launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017, dramatically escalating tensions with the Biden administration at a second when the world has been gripped by the devastation of struggle in Ukraine.

The missile flew for 71 minutes and landed in Japanese waters, in keeping with Makoto Oniki, Japan’s deputy protection minister, who described the missile as a brand new sort of ICBM.

The launch was North Korea’s boldest weapons check in years and marked the top of the self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and ICBM assessments that the nation’s chief, Kim Jong-un, introduced earlier than he launched into diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump in 2018.

North Korea carried out its final ICBM check in November 2017, after which it claimed that its nuclear-tipped ICBM may strike any a part of the continental United States. Earlier that 12 months, it tested what it referred to as a thermonuclear bomb in its sixth underground nuclear check. Since his diplomacy with Mr. Trump resulted in 2019 with none settlement on ending sanctions or eliminating the North’s nuclear arsenal, Mr. Kim has vowed to build more diverse and powerful nuclear missiles.