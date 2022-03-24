North Korea tests ‘possible ballistic missile,’ Japan says | CNN



Seoul, South Korea

North Korea fired a “possible ballistic missile” on Thursday into the waters east of the Korean Peninsula, the Japanese Prime Minister’s workplace mentioned in a press release posted on-line.

South Korea additionally reported the launch, with the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff saying in a press release that Seoul was nonetheless making an attempt to find out what number of projectiles had been fired.

If confirmed, Thursday’s launch can be North Korea’s eleventh missile launch this yr, together with one on March 16 which is presumed to have failed, in accordance with the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Pyongyang’s different most up-to-date launches, on February 26 and March 4, had been doubtless supposed to test a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, the United States Defense Department mentioned earlier this month.

The US Indo-Pacific Command introduced earlier this month that the US is intensifying “intelligence, readiness and surveillance collection activities” associated to North Korea following the current spate of missile launches.

The transfer is a sign from the Biden administration that it must strengthen its army posture to make sure the US and allies within the area like South Korea and Japan are protected in opposition to North Korea’s missile exams.

The command mentioned they’ve “ordered intensified Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance collection activities in the Yellow Sea, as well as enhanced readiness among our ballistic missile defense forces in the region.”

Last week, the US army staged workouts on and across the Korean Peninsula to indicate its readiness within the wake of North Korean exercise, together with simulating ballistic missile protection techniques.

The US Army’s thirty fifth Air Defense Artillery Brigade moved to a distant location, “occupying its wartime defensive position, emplacing the Patriot missile system, and executing air and missile defense operations under a simulated combat scenario,” US Forces Korea mentioned in a press launch.

And at sea, F-35 and F/A-18 fighter jets flying off the plane provider USS Abraham Lincoln together with US Air Force property primarily based within the area placed on a present of pressure within the Yellow Sea off the western coast of South Korea, in accordance with a press release from the US Navy’s seventh Fleet in Japan.

Thursday’s [potential launch also comes just two weeks after South Korea elected a new conservative President, Yoon Suk Yeol, who is expected to take a harder line against North Korea than the current office holder, Moon Jae-in.

This story has been updated to clarify the location of missile.