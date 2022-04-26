North Korean Leader Vows To “Strengthen” Country’s Nuclear Weapons At Fastest Pace

He made the announcement throughout a speech at a high-profile army parade

Seoul:

North Korea’s chief Kim Jong Un mentioned he would “strengthen and develop” the nation’s nuclear weapons throughout a speech at a high-profile army parade in Pyongyang, state media reported Tuesday.

“We will continue to take steps to strengthen and develop our nation’s nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace,” Kim mentioned, in line with a report by the official Korean Central News Agency.

According to KCNA, Kim gave the speech late Monday at a parade marking the ninetieth anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

North Korea is below biting worldwide sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme, and repeated negotiations aimed toward convincing Kim to finish it have come to nothing.

Kim on Monday mentioned the nation’s nuclear weapons have been “a symbol of national power” and must be diversified.

“In preparation for the turbulent political and military situation and all kinds of crises in the future… we will further increase our nuclear force at the highest possible speed,” he mentioned.

Kim added that whereas the first function of the nation’s nuclear weapons was as a deterrent, they may very well be deployed if North Korea’s “fundamental interests” have been attacked.

The army parade had been extensively anticipated to showcase the North’s most subtle weaponry together with the “monster” Hwasong-17 ICBM in addition to hypersonic and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

KCNA mentioned the parade had certainly featured the Hwasong-17, which North Korea claims to have efficiently examined on March 24.

“The spectators raised loud cheers, greatly excited to see the giant ICBM Hwasongpho-17 which soared into the sky on March 24 to demonstrate the absolute power of Juche Korea and the strategic position of our Republic to the world,” KCNA reported.

State media has but to publish pictures of the parade.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)