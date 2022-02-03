World
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video – Times of India
SEOUL: Galloping by forest atop a white horse, Kim Jong Un stars in a brand new North Korean propaganda video that touts his financial management however ignores a current spate of sanctions-busting missile launches.
Pyongyang began the 12 months by conducting a document seven weapons exams, together with firing its strongest missile since 2017, elevating fears Kim may restart long-range or nuclear testing.
But the government-produced documentary launched this week highlights Kim’s battle to proper the nation’s battered economic system, which is reeling from a years-long blockade as a result of coronavirus and worldwide sanctions.
“The overriding theme of the documentary is Kim’s devotion to and hard work for the people,” Rachel Minyoung Lee, a non-resident fellow with the 38 North programme on the Washington-based Stimson Center, instructed AFP.
The video is bookended by footage of Kim driving a white horse, a key image of the Kim household’s dynastic rule.
But “I do not assume we should always learn an excessive amount of into the horse scenes, a lot much less hyperlink them to North Korea‘s current missile launches and North Korea’s missile check plans,” Lee stated.
With talks with Washington stalled, North Korea has doubled down on Kim’s vow to modernise the regime’s armed forces, regardless of studies of hovering meals costs and worsening starvation.
The propaganda movie makes coded reference to the nation’s “worst-ever hardships” in 2021, exhibiting footage of Kim fastidiously making his manner down stairs as a narrator describes how his “body has been completely withered away” by laborious work.
This is an try and “humanise” Kim, Yang Moo-jin, a professor on the University of North Korean Studies, instructed AFP.
“They are trying to paint him as a leader who very much loves his people and, as a result, is often overworked and gets tired,” Yang stated.
North Korea is getting ready to have fun the eightieth anniversary of the start of late chief Kim Jong Il in February in addition to the a hundred and tenth birthday of founder Kim Il Sung in April.
The pictures of Kim thundering alongside on a white horse “are being used to remind viewers that Kim Jong Un is the descendent of Kim Il Sung, who is very much a sacred figure”, Yang stated.
Other movies of Kim launched this week by the state-run KCTV confirmed Kim, spouse Ri Sol Ju and aunt Kim Kyong Hui attending a theatre occasion.
Kim Kyong Hui was rumoured to have died following the execution of her reform-minded husband, Jang Song Thaek, just for her to reappear at a public occasion six years later.
The slew of movies launched across the Lunar New Year may very well be an try to focus on Kim’s vitality, Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies on the Sejong Institute, instructed AFP.
“The horse-riding scenes, in particular, seem to have been produced to show off his health at home and abroad.”
“It shows his strong determination and motivation for the new year.”
Pyongyang began the 12 months by conducting a document seven weapons exams, together with firing its strongest missile since 2017, elevating fears Kim may restart long-range or nuclear testing.
But the government-produced documentary launched this week highlights Kim’s battle to proper the nation’s battered economic system, which is reeling from a years-long blockade as a result of coronavirus and worldwide sanctions.
“The overriding theme of the documentary is Kim’s devotion to and hard work for the people,” Rachel Minyoung Lee, a non-resident fellow with the 38 North programme on the Washington-based Stimson Center, instructed AFP.
The video is bookended by footage of Kim driving a white horse, a key image of the Kim household’s dynastic rule.
But “I do not assume we should always learn an excessive amount of into the horse scenes, a lot much less hyperlink them to North Korea‘s current missile launches and North Korea’s missile check plans,” Lee stated.
With talks with Washington stalled, North Korea has doubled down on Kim’s vow to modernise the regime’s armed forces, regardless of studies of hovering meals costs and worsening starvation.
The propaganda movie makes coded reference to the nation’s “worst-ever hardships” in 2021, exhibiting footage of Kim fastidiously making his manner down stairs as a narrator describes how his “body has been completely withered away” by laborious work.
This is an try and “humanise” Kim, Yang Moo-jin, a professor on the University of North Korean Studies, instructed AFP.
“They are trying to paint him as a leader who very much loves his people and, as a result, is often overworked and gets tired,” Yang stated.
North Korea is getting ready to have fun the eightieth anniversary of the start of late chief Kim Jong Il in February in addition to the a hundred and tenth birthday of founder Kim Il Sung in April.
The pictures of Kim thundering alongside on a white horse “are being used to remind viewers that Kim Jong Un is the descendent of Kim Il Sung, who is very much a sacred figure”, Yang stated.
Other movies of Kim launched this week by the state-run KCTV confirmed Kim, spouse Ri Sol Ju and aunt Kim Kyong Hui attending a theatre occasion.
Kim Kyong Hui was rumoured to have died following the execution of her reform-minded husband, Jang Song Thaek, just for her to reappear at a public occasion six years later.
The slew of movies launched across the Lunar New Year may very well be an try to focus on Kim’s vitality, Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies on the Sejong Institute, instructed AFP.
“The horse-riding scenes, in particular, seem to have been produced to show off his health at home and abroad.”
“It shows his strong determination and motivation for the new year.”