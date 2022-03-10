North Korea’s Kim says spy satellites to monitor actions by US and its allies

North Korean chief Kim Jong Un mentioned the nation will launch numerous reconnaissance satellites in coming years to supply real-time info on navy actions by the United States and its allies, state media reported on Thursday.

While inspecting North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration, Kim mentioned “a lot” of navy reconnaissance satellites could be put into sun-synchronous polar orbit within the interval of a five-year plan first introduced final yr, state information company KCNA reported.

“He noted that the purpose of developing and operating the military reconnaissance satellite is to provide the armed forces of the DPRK with real-time information on military actions against it by the aggression troops of the US imperialism and its vassal forces in south Korea, Japan and the Pacific,” the KCNA report mentioned.

North Korea seems to be making ready to launch a reconnaissance satellite tv for pc, a transfer which will show as controversial because the nuclear-armed nation’s weapons assessments as a result of they use the identical banned ballistic missile expertise, specialists say.

North Korea says it carried out two assessments of satellite tv for pc programs on Feb. 27 and March 5. Authorities in South Korea, Japan, and the United States says the assessments concerned launches of ballistic missiles.

The launches drew worldwide condemnation and the US navy mentioned on Thursday it had elevated surveillance and reconnaissance assortment within the Yellow Sea. The US additionally mentioned it had heightened its ballistic missile protection readiness after a “significant increase” in North Korean missile testing.

Kim defended the satellite tv for pc work as not solely about gathering info, however defending North Korea’s sovereignty and nationwide pursuits, exercising its professional rights to self-defense, and elevating nationwide status, state information company KCNA reported.

“He stressed that this urgent project for perfecting the country’s war preparedness capacity by improving our state’s war deterrent is the supreme revolutionary task, a political and military priority task to which our Party and government attach the most importance,” KCNA mentioned.

Previous North Korean area launches have been condemned by the US and its allies as violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions which have imposed sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and missile applications.

