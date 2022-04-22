North Korea’s Kim thanked South Korea’s Moon for efforts to improve ties: KCNA

North Korean chief Kim Jong Un has exchanged letters with South Korea’s outgoing President Moon Jae-in and thanked Moon for his efforts to enhance relations, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

Moon despatched a letter on Wednesday and promised continued efforts to assist lay the inspiration for unification primarily based on the joint declarations reached at their summits in 2018, KCNA stated.

Kim stated in his reply on Thursday that their “historic” summits in 2018 gave “hope for the future” to the individuals, and the 2 agreed that the ties would develop if either side “make tireless efforts with hope.”

“Kim Jong Un appreciated the pains and effort taken by Moon Jae-in for the great cause of the nation until the last days of his term of office,” the official KCNA information company stated, including the change of letters was an “expression of their deep trust.”

