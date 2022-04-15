North Macedonia expels six more Russian diplomats

North Macedonia has ordered the expulsion of six extra Russian diplomats within the second such transfer in lower than a month, the overseas ministry mentioned Friday.

The diplomats “were executing activities that are against the Vienna Convention,” the ministry mentioned in a press release, referring to the worldwide treaty that features agreements associated to diplomatic protocols.

The ministry didn’t disclose any particulars however mentioned Russian ambassador Sergey Bazdnikin had been knowledgeable that the diplomats wanted to “leave the country within five days.”

The Russian embassy mentioned the allegations have been “completely unfounded” and warned of “serious consequences.”

“The Russian side will take measures, not necessarily symmetrical, but meaningful as an answer to this step,” the embassy mentioned on Twitter.

The tiny Balkan nation has expelled Russian diplomats on 4 earlier events in recent times.

The newest was on the finish of March when 5 Russian envoys have been ordered to go away.

In March 2020, the previous Yugoslav republic turned the newest member of NATO and is an aspiring European Union member.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the finish of February, North Macedonia adopted the EU’s lead in sanctioning Moscow, with officers in Skopje labeling Russia a “hostile state.”

