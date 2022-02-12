North Macedonia President walks bullied 11-year-old girl to school





President Stevo Pendarovski held Embla Ademi’s hand as he walked her to her elementary faculty within the metropolis of Gostivar on Monday.

Embla has skilled bullying at college due on account of having Down syndrome — a genetic situation that causes studying disabilities, well being issues and distinctive facial traits — a spokesperson for the President’s workplace instructed CNN.

Pendarovski “talked to Embla’s parents about the challenges she and her family face on a daily basis,” and mentioned options, his workplace stated in a press launch.

“The President said that the behavior of those who endanger children’s rights is unacceptable, especially when it comes to children with atypical development,” the assertion stated.

“They should not only enjoy the rights they deserve, but also feel equal and welcome in the school desks and schoolyard. It is our obligation, as a state, but also as individuals, and the key element in this common mission is empathy.” “It will help children like Embla, but it will also help us learn from them how to sincerely rejoice, share and be in solidarity,” the president added.” In a video shared by Pendarovski’s office, the President can be seen sitting down with Embla’s family and giving her gifts. He is also seen waving the 11-year-old off at the school gate as she walks into the building. “We are all equal on this society. I got here right here to provide my assist and to lift consciousness that inclusion is a primary precept”, the press release quoted Pendarovski as saying. The President stated he “inspired and supported” Embla’s parents in their fight for the protection of the rights of children like their daughter. “Prejudices in that context are the primary impediment to constructing an equal and simply society for all,” Pendarovski said, according to the press release. He also stressed there was “a authorized and ethical obligation to offer inclusive schooling, wherein the primary focus is on creating abilities and skills in kids with completely different developmental processes” and emphasised the necessity to elevate public consciousness of the difficulty. Once a part of Yugoslavia, North Macedonia is a small landlocked nation in southeastern Europe with a inhabitants of round 2 million.





