North Sea Jazz Festival trial to proceed despite court dismissing unreasonable delay application | News24

The Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed an software by ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused of their corruption trial, referring to the North Sea Jazz Festival.

Mabuyakhulu, who’s out on R50 000 bail, together with 15 others, filed an unreasonable delay software.

They argued that the prosecution was dragging the case through which they’re dealing with numerous prices, together with theft, fraud and cash laundering.

Their firms – Desmond Khalid Golding, DMD Capital PTY LTD, Ishashalazi Production CC, Ishinga Holdings, Maqhoboza Traders CC, Shaka Holdings, Soft Skills Communications 100 CC and Supersize Investment 20CC – had been allegedly paid R28 million for the competition that was meant to happen in Durban in 2012.

In a judgment, delivered on Wednesday by Judge Mahendra Chetty, the court docket famous that it was not in dispute there had been quite a few delays within the trial that commenced in August 2021.

“These delays have taken the form of State witnesses not being available punctually at court, or adjournments being occasioned where one witness has concluded his or her testimony, without the State having another witness in readiness to testify,” the papers learn.

Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused submitted, amongst different issues, that the protracted trial, worsened by “unreasonable delays”, had taken a monetary toll on the accused, in addition to an emotional and societal influence.

In their software, Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused didn’t search a keep of prosecution. They searched for the State to be positioned on phrases to make sure that witnesses are subpoenaed to seem in court docket prematurely.

The State opposed the appliance.

It contended that it was not all the time attainable to safe the attendance of witnesses since many had been employed within the leisure and occasions administration business.

The State additionally contended, amongst different issues, that the delays couldn’t be solely attributed to it. It argued that the matter was advanced, spanning a number of prices towards a number of accused and concerned monetary transactions of juristic entities and pure individuals.

After reflecting on the character of the delays, Judge Chetty dismissed the appliance on the idea that the delays weren’t unreasonable.

“In the result, while the application fails, the accused are not left without redress.

“The State has agreed and dedicated itself to sure mechanisms, which shall be applied for the rest of the trial aimed toward minimising the delays complained of by the accused,” he mentioned.

The prison trial proceedings have been provisionally adjourned to three October.