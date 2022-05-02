North West man, 40, beaten to death after being accused of stealing money | News24

A person was overwhelmed to demise within the North West.

Two males have been arrested after 40-year-old Thabiso Mothibedi was allegedly overwhelmed to demise in Manthe Village, the North West.

On Friday night, police had been known as to the Manthe Clinic after a bunch of males arrived with Mothibedi and allegedly requested nurses to examine if he was nonetheless alive.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was at Lenganeng Village when the suspects fetched and transported him to Manthe Village where he was, upon arrival, chained to a generator and allegedly assaulted,” police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane mentioned.

“After the assault, the victim was reportedly transported to Manthe Clinic where he was certified dead on arrival.”

It is alleged Mothibedi was assaulted after being accused of getting stolen cash from the suspects.

Tselanyane mentioned two suspects, aged 23 and 31, had been arrested.

He added extra arrests had been imminent.

The suspects are anticipated to look within the Taung Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

