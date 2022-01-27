North West police appeal for assistance in locating kidnapped teen | News24
North West police are interesting to the general public to help find an 18-year-old lady who was kidnapped on Sunday.
Oratile Mothibi was final seen on Sunday, 23 January, after she, her brother and cousin – aged 11 and 14 – went to get meals at a farm in Modutung village.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, whereas strolling again dwelling, the trio was allegedly chased by an unknown man, who was armed with a knife.
“Furthermore, the man grabbed Oratile and threatened the children who wanted to rescue Oratile,” Myburgh added.
The boys then ran dwelling to tell their mother and father concerning the incident.
“Police and the community have since searched the area without success.”
Mothibi was sporting blue denims, a khaki long-sleeved shirt and black college sneakers.
Anyone with info can contact contact the investigating officer, Captain Joseph Montwedi, on 082 496 0332.
