Northern California authorities solve 25-year-old killing

A serial rapist who died in jail final yr has been linked to the killing of a lady in California’s wine nation greater than 25 years in the past, authorities mentioned this week.

DNA proof led investigators to determine Jack Bokin — who died in a jail medical facility in December — as the person who bludgeoned Michelle Veal in July 1996 in unincorporated Sonoma County, the county Sheriff’s Office mentioned Wednesday.

Veal’s nude physique was found by a survey crew on the aspect of a street close to some wineries. The 32-year-old Union City resident had a fractured cranium and a damaged neck.

1 / 4-century later, detectives submitted proof to a laboratory for testing and in January, a match was made to Bokin by way of a DNA database maintained by the FBI, authorities mentioned.

Veal left three daughters.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions with the family and obviously our investigations unit,” sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia mentioned. “Obviously it doesn’t bring her … back, but now there’s some closure.”

“Though she has been gone, memories of her beautiful smile, impeccable style, generous spirit and enthusiasm for life live on forever in the hearts of the many people whose lives she touched,” mentioned a household assertion reported by KTVU-TV.

Less than a yr after Veal was killed, Bokin was arrested in San Francisco and charged with kidnapping with intent to commit rape and sexually assaulting an individual underneath 14 years outdated, together with false imprisonment and tried homicide.

The case concerned assaults on intercourse employees, together with a 19-year-old prostitute who was bludgeoned within the head and dumped in San Francisco Bay as she performed useless.

In 2000, Bokin was sentenced to serve 231 years in jail, days after he tried to flee from the Hall of Justice by utilizing a hand-crafted key to unlock his shackles and run out of a holding cell. He was tackled on the court docket balcony.