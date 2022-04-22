Northern California man arrested after biting, stabbing police dog, authorities say

Authorities within the Bay Area arrested a person suspected of a break-in Wednesday after he stabbed and bit a police canine, officers mentioned.

Kurt Dasilva, 44, was booked into Solano County Jail on a number of felony expenses after he was handled at a hospital, based on the Fairfield Police Department.

Around 2 p.m., authorities obtained a report of a person breaking into a house within the 1700 block of Elm Street within the North Bay metropolis, police mentioned.

The resident left the house whereas contacting dispatchers, police mentioned. At the identical time, authorities obtained a report from an Amazon driver {that a} man threatened to kill him and take his supply truck.

Officers responded and noticed Dasilva operating round inside the house, police mentioned. They tried unsuccessfully to get him to return outdoors.

Law enforcement ultimately went inside to arrest Dasilva and deployed a police canine named Cort, police mentioned.

“The suspect bit K9 Cort in the face and stabbed him on his left side with a knife,” police mentioned. “The suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Officers were able to safely take the male into custody.”

Cort was handled at UC Davis Veterinary Hospital and is recovering at dwelling along with his handler, police mentioned.

Jail data present Dasilva was booked on suspicion of carjacking, housebreaking, harming a police horse or canine, and on a parole violation, all felonies.

He was additionally booked on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing or resisting an officer, data present.