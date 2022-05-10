Northern California parents arrested in death of toddler found near suspected fentanyl

The dad and mom of a 15-month-old woman had been arrested Monday in Santa Rosa after the toddler was discovered unresponsive close to what was believed to be fentanyl, police mentioned. The woman was pronounced useless at a hospital.

Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, had been arrested on suspicion of cruelty to a toddler prone to produce nice bodily harm or loss of life after Santa Rosa police, hearth and emergency medical companies responded to their house Monday morning concerning an unresponsive toddler, police mentioned.

Officers discovered that the woman was not respiratory, and after emergency medical personnel tried lifesaving measures, the woman was taken to a hospital the place she was pronounced useless.

A substance believed to be fentanyl was noticed close to the place the toddler was discovered, prompting detectives to take over the investigation, in keeping with the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and located “packaged and unpackaged suspected fentanyl and fentanyl paraphernalia” within the bed room, together with within the mattress the place the woman and her dad and mom slept, police mentioned.

Police didn’t determine the toddler. An post-mortem and toxicology take a look at will probably be carried out this week.